2 inmates overpower guards, steal van in northwest Oklahoma

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Oklahoma are searching for two inmates who escaped after stealing a prison transport van.

Major County Sheriff Steve Randolph told reporters that the two inmates overpowered two transport officers about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the two were being taken by an inmate transport company to a correctional facility in Kansas.

It was not immediately clear where the inmates were from or what crimes they were convicted of committing.