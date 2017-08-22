7 people arrested on drug related charges in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple arrests were made Monday in the Riley County area for drug related charges including possession of methamphetamine and drug distribution.

According to Riley County Police, Terrance Estes, 52, of Ogden, was arrested in the 500 block of Pine Valley in Ogden Monday morning at 9:30. Estes was arrested as the result of a search warrant on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Estes’ total bond was set at $15,000. According to RCPD, he is no longer in jail.

Courtney Hoyt, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 300 block of S Walnut Rd in Ogden just before 10:00 Monday morning. Hoyt was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to commit distribution of methamphetamine. Hoyt’s total bond was set at $20,000.

Jessica Miller, 34, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 400 block of Juliette Ave. Monday at 10:41 a.m. Miller was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for distribution of oxycodone and distribution of hydromorphone. Miller’s total bond was set at $15,000. As of Tuesday morning, Miller was no longer in jail.

Amanda Cathcart, 32, of Ogden, was arrested in the 300 block of Eleventh St. in Ogden Monday afternoon. Cathcart was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for three counts of distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, and one count of distribute methamphetamine. Cathcart’s total bond was set at $20,000.

Daniel Mainville, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 200 block of Westwood Dr. on Monday afternoon. Mainville was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for distribute opiates. Mainville’s bond was set at $5000.

Billy Womack, 32, of Manhattan was arrested in the 2000 block of Fort Riley Blvd. Monday afternoon. Womack was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for distribute a controlled substance, distribute methamphetamine and distribute heroin. Womack’s bond was set at $20,000.

Kenneth Foveaux Jr., 54, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2900 block of Vinewood Dr. Monday afternoon. Foveaux Jr. was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for distribute methamphetamine. Foveaux Jr.’s bond was set at $5,000 and was no longer in jail as of Tuesday morning.