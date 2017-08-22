After a night of heavy rain, nicer weather expected in the days ahead

We’re tracking what’s left of last night’s round of very heavy rain. Spots along I-70 and east of US-75 picked up 4-6+ inches of rain since it started raining yesterday. This is absolutely incredible. Not just because 4-6 inches is A LOT of water, but we only average just over 4 inches of rain for the entire month of August! While the eastern counties broke single-day rainfall records, the western half of the viewing area saw hardly, if any rain at all. That’s not necessarily a good thing either because the most recent U.S. drought monitor report shows some early signs of ‘moderate drought’ setting into N. Central Kansas (our western counties).

All of the rain is leaving Northeast Kansas this morning – leaving us with much cooler and more comfortable weather. Just like we talked about yesterday – all of this rain was from a cold front. Flash flooding was the price we paid for incredibly nice weather for the rest of the work and school week. The skies will stay fairly cloudy for several more hours today, but we are expecting ‘mostly sunny’ skies well before the sun goes down this evening. In other words, we’re drying out quickly and we’ll clear out even quicker today. Expect daytime temps in the 70s and 80s. In fact, expect daytime temps in the 70s and 80s each and every day of the next week (at least). Context is still very important when it comes to temperatures this time of the year. Our average high temperature is falling, with fall starting one month from today – it’s now down to 88°. We’ll keep highs 6-10° BELOW that seasonal standard heading into the final week of August and it’s only fitting because most of this month has been cooler-than-normal.

Our next best chance for rain will wait until the weekend. Recent computer models show a chance for rain as early as Friday or Saturday, but the better chance still looks to be Sunday. We’re still 5+ days away, but we’re keeping Sunday’s rain chance at 30%. It’s not a slam dunk and there’s still a ton of uncertainty with its timing and intensity. We’ll keep our eyes to the skies though, as the rest of the week unfolds. Speaking of – expect lots of sunshine until the weekend weather-maker gets closer. This might be a perfect stretch to save on your late summer energy bills, as well. Maybe open up a few windows before you head to bed the next several nights. Overnight temps are going to be downright comfy! We expect them to hangout in the middle 50s through at least Friday morning. It looks like the 60s will return for morning temps heading into the weekend. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert