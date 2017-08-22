Brent Trout named new Topeka City Manager

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After months of deciding, a new city manager has been named for Topeka.

The Topeka City Council went into a special session meeting Tuesday afternoon and came out announcing that Brent Trout would be the new Topeka City Manager.

Trout currently serves as the city administrator and city clerk for Mason City, Iowa. He previously served as city administrator and city clerk for the cities of Boone, Eagle Grove, and Bancroft, Iowa. He has also served in the Iowa Army National Guard, with over 29 years of service, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2015. Trout earned a master’s and bachelor’s degree in public administration from Drake University and is an ICMA credential manager.

“I am excited about working with the City of Topeka and its citizens,” said Trout. “I look forward to helping the city meet its goals, getting to know the people and participating in all aspects of the community.”

The city council approved an employment agreement with an initial three-year term. His annual base salary will be $195,000.

The city said Trout and his wife will establish their primary residence in Topeka.

The previous city manager, Jim Colson, resigned in October 2016. The deputy city manager, Doug Gerber, has been the interim city manager for the last 10 months.

Trout will start on October 30, 2017.

