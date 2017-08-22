Can seeing spots after the eclipse mean eye damage?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- It’s the day after the historic solar eclipse and maybe you have been seeing spots. If you’re worried that the eclipse caused some harm to your eyes, there’s no need to worry.

Topeka Optometrist Dr. Diana Carriger told KSNT News those spots are very normal and are known as an after image. It happens on any normal day when you look at the sun or any bright light without protection. They usually go away relatively fast and cause no harm.

However, there are other signs of possible eye damage to look for if you didn’t protect your eyes for a long period of time during Monday’s event.

“The problem is if you’re having a lot of blur or if you are missing part of your visual field right off the side of where your line of sight is, then that could be a problem,” said Carriger.

Carriger says if you see those signs, you must make an appointment with your eye doctor as soon as you can to get them checked out to see if you need treatment.

She added that she has been very pleased with how the public took the precautions to get eclipse glasses to help protect their eyes for the event.