Emporia State tabbed as best college football team in Kansas

Courtesy: Emporia State Athletics

August 22, 2017-The Emporia State Hornets have been named the “Best College Football Team” in Kansas regardless of Division by Hero Sports. The Hornets are one of nine NCAA Division II schools that claimed the top distinction in their state while the MIAA is the only D2 conference with two teams recognized.

The Hero Sports scores were tabulated on the following criteria from the last five years:

Winning Percentage x 10

MVP Awards (Heisman/Payton/Hill/Gagliardi): 0.5 points

AFCA Coach of the Year Awards: 0.5 points

Each Bowl Game Appearance: 0.5 points

Each Conference Championship: 0.75 points

Each Playoff Appearance: 1 point

Each National Championship: 2 points

The Hornets have a .738 winning percentage and have made three playoff appearances in the last five years, highlighted by a Regional Championship game appearance in 2015. Emporia State has finished second in the MIAA in four of the last five years to Northwest Missouri, the top team in Missouri, however only conference championships count in the Hero Sports scoring.

The top teams in Kansas and Missouri will meet to open the 2017 season as #4 Emporia State travels to #1 Northwest Missouri on August 31 in Maryville, Mo. It will be the fifth meeting in the last 22 months between the two.

NCAA Division II Teams listed as the Best College Football Team in their state:

Arkansas – Henderson State 13.70 pts

Colorado – Colorado State-Pueblo 19.75 pts

Georgia – Valdosta State 14.75 pts

Kansas – Emporia State 10.38 pts

Missouri – Northwest Missouri 24.03 pts

Michigan – Ferris State 13.53 pts

New Mexico – Eastern New Mexico 6.12 pts

North Carolina – Winston-Salem State 13.12 pts

West Virginia – Shepherd 14.94 pts

FULL STORY : http://herosports.com/college-football/best-college-football-teams-by-state-2017-a7a7

It's the best #CollegeFootball team in every state (2017 edition)!! Did YOUR team make the cut?? Find out: https://t.co/Tt1qTiIRGm — HERO Sports (@HeroSportsNews) August 22, 2017