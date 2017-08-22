Emporia State tabbed as best college football team in Kansas

By Published:

Courtesy: Emporia State Athletics

August 22, 2017-The Emporia State Hornets have been named the “Best College Football Team” in Kansas regardless of Division by Hero Sports. The Hornets are one of nine NCAA Division II schools that claimed the top distinction in their state while the MIAA is the only D2 conference with two teams recognized.

The Hero Sports scores were tabulated on the following criteria from the last five years:
Winning Percentage x 10
MVP Awards (Heisman/Payton/Hill/Gagliardi): 0.5 points
AFCA Coach of the Year Awards: 0.5 points
Each Bowl Game Appearance: 0.5 points
Each Conference Championship: 0.75 points
Each Playoff Appearance: 1 point
Each National Championship: 2 points

The Hornets have a .738 winning percentage and have made three playoff appearances in the last five years, highlighted by a Regional Championship game appearance in 2015. Emporia State has finished second in the MIAA in four of the last five years to Northwest Missouri, the top team in Missouri, however only conference championships count in the Hero Sports scoring.

The top teams in Kansas and Missouri will meet to open the 2017 season as #4 Emporia State travels to #1 Northwest Missouri on August 31 in Maryville, Mo. It will be the fifth meeting in the last 22 months between the two.

NCAA Division II Teams listed as the Best College Football Team in their state:
Arkansas – Henderson State 13.70 pts
Colorado – Colorado State-Pueblo 19.75 pts
Georgia – Valdosta State 14.75 pts
Kansas – Emporia State 10.38 pts
Missouri – Northwest Missouri 24.03 pts
Michigan – Ferris State 13.53 pts
New Mexico – Eastern New Mexico 6.12 pts
North Carolina – Winston-Salem State 13.12 pts
West Virginia – Shepherd 14.94 pts

FULL STORY : http://herosports.com/college-football/best-college-football-teams-by-state-2017-a7a7

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s