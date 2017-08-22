H.S. Football Preview: Rossville Bulldawgs

By Published:

ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – Another chance at history awaits the Rossville Bulldawgs in 2017. They will try to win their fourth-consecutive Class 3A State Championship.

Rossville has been a powerhouse in the Mid-East League for a handful of years, and since head coach Derick Hammes arrived in town in 2013, the Dawgs have lost just one game.

This year’s senior class is (43-1) during their first three seasons. The lone loss came to Silver Lake last year.

The Bulldawgs will also be featured in our 30-minute high school football preview show that will air on Saturday August 26 at 6:30 p.m. on KSNT.

