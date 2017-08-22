Local mother of 2-year-old who passed away from cancer talks about his legacy & fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local mother of a little boy whose story touched the hearts of people worldwide, joined KSNT News on Tuesday morning to talk about his legacy.

Blake Cazier passed away on March 7, 2017, after he bravely fought a battle against Acute Monoblastic Leukemia; a cancer of the bone marrow and lymph nodes.

To learn more about Blake’s story and legacy, follow “Team Blake” on Facebook. Donations for AML Research can be made HERE.

“Team Blake” will hold an event on Sunday, August 27 at K4 Sports at 3922 74th Street in Meriden. The event is a co-ed indoor kickball tournament. To learn more CLICK HERE

“Team Blake supporters use the hashtag #ForeverTeamBlake; we do this because Blake’s impact and legacy will always be with us.”