Over 250 pets find forever homes during Clear the Shelters campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News teamed up with six local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters campaign and in the end, 279 pets found their forever homes.

Records were broken last Saturday at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka with 101 pets finding their forever homes in just a matter of hours. The amount was more than two times their previous number of adoptions in one day.

At the Lawrence Humane Society, all of their 129 pets found new homes.

“Every single pet at every single one of our adoption locations were adopted during Saturday’s Clear the Shelters event.”

Director of Development & Marketing Meghan Scheibe said when this years Clear the Shelters event was announced the community couldn’t wait.

“It just continues to grow and with the support of KSNT, we’ve been able to expand that reach, so its been huge,” said Scheibe.

In Jefferson County there were a total of 19 pets that were adopted. The Jefferson County Humane Society held a carnival style event called the Dog Days of Summer with water slides and games and food. A spokesperson with the humane society said they don’t typically do same-day adoptions but made exceptions on Saturday for out of town folks.

At the Junction City Animal Shelter, a 20 cats were adopted, in Brown County, a total of three pets were adopted and seven pets were adopted at the Humane Society of the Flint Hills in Emporia.