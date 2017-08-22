Police investigating armed robbery in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department are investigating an armed robbery near West Ridge Mall Tuesday morning.

The Topeka Police Watch Commander tells KSNT News the robbery happened in the 6100 block of SW 21st Street, just west of SW Brookfield at 8:30 a.m.

The victim was in their vehicle when they were approached by a man asking for money.

The suspect is described as a white mail, unshaven and in their thirties.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

