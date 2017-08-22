Police search for missing woman swept away in flooding

MCLOUTH, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement officials are searching for a woman who went missing after she was swept away during to serious flooding conditions early Tuesday morning. Search and rescue efforts have halted at this time because it is too dangerous and could pick back up at daylight.

This happened in Jefferson County at Wild Horse Rd & 62nd St. near Ninemile Creek. Jefferson County Dispatch tells KSNT News they received a call at 1:39 a.m. from a man who was with the woman. He told authorities that they were standing on top of a car before the woman and the car were taken away by the flood waters.

The pair was in the water for three hours before the man was able to make it to safety where he was treated for water exposure.

Jefferson County Emergency Management said the car is also missing.

Multiple agencies from Jefferson and Leavenworth counties are searching for the woman at this hour.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and we will continue to update this story as we learn more information.