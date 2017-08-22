Topeka Zoo holding remembrance ceremony for Tiffany the gorilla

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After many requests, the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center will be hosting a remembrance ceremony in honor of Tiffany the gorilla.

The remembrance ceremony will take place Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30. The Topeka Zoo said for those that wish to participate in the ceremony, the zoo will open free of charge at 6:00 Friday evening. Between 6:00 and 7:00, guests can enjoy the zoo grounds, add wishes to a wishing tree, visit with keepers that cared for Tiffany and see a slide show depicting her life. At 7:00, a program will begin and will include remarks from Zoo Director Brendan Wiley, Zoo Keeper Joe Hood, Kindergartner Eli May and Zoo Director Emeritus Gary K. Clarke.

Tiffany lived at the Topeka Zoo for nearly fifty years and touched the hearts of many people in the Topeka community. The zoo said since her passing on Sunday, an overwhelming display of sympathy and condolence has been displayed.

“She was a big part of the persona of our zoo,” said Wiley. “It seemed like everyone knew who Tiffany was.”

Memorial donations made in Tiffany’s honor will be sent to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International to benefit gorillas in their range territories in Africa.