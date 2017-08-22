US wife of Barcelona victim seeks last person who saw him

AMANDA LEE MYERS, The Associated Press Published:
This August 2017 photo provided by Heidi Nunes-Tucker shows a selfie of her with her husband Jared Tucker during a visit to Venice, Italy. Jared Tucker, a California resident along with his wife were ending their European vacation in Barcelona and were on their way to a beach when they decided to stop at a cafe on Las Ramblas. Jared Tucker was one of the victims of the Thursday, Aug. 17, attacks in Barcelona. (Jared Tucker/Heidi Nunes Tucker via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wife of the only American killed in last week’s Barcelona attack says she’s trying to find a waiter who may have been be the last person to see her husband alive.

Heidi Nunes-Tucker of the San Francisco Bay Area said Tuesday that a photo or video posted on social media shortly after the attack shows the waiter trying to help her gravely injured husband, 42-year-old Jared Tucker.

She doesn’t have a copy of the post but says she and her family want to find and thank the waiter.

She says anyone who stopped to help amid the chaos “is a testament to the helpfulness and love” that strangers can show for each other.

Nunes-Tucker is in Barcelona as her husband’s body is being prepared for her to take home.

