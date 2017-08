TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 15th annual Denim to Diamonds gala, “A Night with the Rat Pack” will be held this Saturday at the Downtown Topeka Ramada Inn Hotel & Convention Center, located at 420 SE 6th Ave.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m. Registration opens at 5:00 p.m.

For more information CLICK HERE