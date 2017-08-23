2 taken to hospital after crash near Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an injury crash Wednesday morning in Pottawatomie County.

The crash was reported to the Kansas Highway Patrol by the Pottawatomie Sheriff’s Office at 8:28 a.m. on eastbound U.S. 24 Highway at Salzer Road, west of Wamego.

According to the KHP, the crash involved two pickup trucks. Two people were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. An air ambulance was on scene but it is unknown at this time if anyone had to be transported.

KHP said one lane on westbound U.S. 24 is closed for the moment. Traffic is getting through but KHP advises it is best to avoid the area.

KSNT News will update as new information becomes available.

