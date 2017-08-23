3 arrested for distributing meth in Riley County

Related Coverage 7 people arrested on drug related charges in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Three people have been arrested in Riley County for the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the Riley County Police Department Glinda Vankirk, 29, of Ogden, was arrested in the 200 block of Eighth St. on Tuesday morning. Vankirk was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit distribution of methamphetamine. Vankirk’s total bond was set at $15,000. According to RCPD Vankirk is no longer in jail.

Sonia Reeves, 45, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 800 block of Church Ave. Tuesday morning. Reeves was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine, and endangering a child. Reeves total bond was set at $10,000. Reeves is no longer in jail according to RCPD.

David Sells, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 400 block of N Juliette on Tuesday. Sells was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school. Sells total bond was set at $20,000. Sells was also no longer in jail according to RCPD reports.

In the last three days there have been a total of 10 people arrested for drugs, including methamphetamine in Riley County.