ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT)- Fire threatened a Rossville church after a nearby shed caught fire.

It happened on the 400 block of Pearl Street Monday night.

The fire broke out in a shed right next to the Rossville Presbyterian Church.

The shed burned to the ground, but the church was only slightly damanged.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but neighbors say no one was hurt and church services weren’t affected.