Durham bus driver requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to indeed.com, the following are requirements to drive a bus for Durham School Services. Durham is the company that provides bus services for Topeka Public Schools.

· Must be at least 21 years of age, and have 5 years personal driving experience.

· Must possess, or be able to obtain, all valid applicable state license and other required certifications to operate company vehicles.

· Must meet all local and state requirements.

· Must meet physical and medical requirements and pass substance abuse screening; as a safety-sensitive employee, will be subject to random substance abuse screening under Company policy.

· Must satisfactorily complete and pass all training and attend safety meetings and in-service meetings in order to remain qualified.

· Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

· Ability to lift and assist students when necessary.

· Must have a high degree of attention and considerable dexterity in the control of the school bus/van.

· Must practice defensive driving at all times and avoid vehicular and industrial accidents by practicing safe driving and work habits.

· Ability to maintain effective pupil behavior management over groups of children.