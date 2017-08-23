Former Emporia gymnastics coach to face child porn case count

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a gymnastics coach accused of producing child pornography in Nebraska and arrested this summer in Kansas is back in Omaha after fighting extradition.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Bryce Fogg photographed and videotaped females without their knowledge while he worked at a gym in Omaha. Police reports say he’d recorded images of a 14-year-old girl and 22-year-old woman in “private compromising positions” without their consent.

He was arrested in July in Emporia where he’d moved for another coaching job.

Fogg is charged with one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct of a child. His next court hearing is set for Aug. 15.