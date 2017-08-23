Fourth Fort Riley soldier dies

A fourth Fort Riley soldier in less than a month has died.

Pvt. John Martinez, a 1st Infantry Division Soldier, was found unconscious in his barracks room of Fort Riley’s base in the early morning of Aug. 19. After being found unresponsive, Martinez was quickly transported to Irwin Army Community Hospital. It was there he was pronounced dead.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Pvt. Martinez,” said Lt. Col. James Maxwell, 5th Sqdn., 4th Cav. Regt., commander. “We know the death of a family member is deeply tragic, and we too are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our Soldiers. Pvt. Martinez will truly be missed. His contribution to the squadron and the ‘Dagger’ brigade mission were highly valued, and the tragedy of his loss will undoubtedly be felt across our formations. Our priority right now is to be there for the Soldier’s family and the unit, ensuring we are readily available to connect them to all the resources they need during this critical time.”

Martinez joined the Army in July 2016 and arrived at Fort Riley in November 2016. He was 19 years old.

The army is not releasing the cause of death. They say the incident remains under investigation by the Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command office.