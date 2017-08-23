H.S. Football Preview: Silver Lake Eagles

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The Silver Lake Eagles have their eyes set on a trip to the Class 3A state championship game in 2017.

Head coach C.J. Hamilton is the all-time winningest coach in the state of Kansas with a (400-90) career record. Last year, the Eagles ran the table in the regular-season and had a perfect record heading into the playoffs.

Despite the Mid-East League championship in 2016, Silver Lake fell short of a state championship with a loss in the earlier rounds of the playoffs.

The Eagles return a handful of star players and will be one of several teams trying to end Rossville’s streak of three-straight state titles.