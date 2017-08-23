Memorial service set for Topeka murder victim

Related Coverage Police requesting for information on recent Topeka murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Memorial services have been set for a Topeka man who was the victim in the city’s latest murder.

According to Penwell-Gabel, services for Kenneth “Leray” Vetaw, 44, will be 10:30 Saturday morning at Lakeview Church of the Nazarene with a private inurnment taking place at a later date.

Detectives with the Topeka Police Department are continuing to investigate and seek information after Vetaw was found dead in central Topeka on August 18.

Before his death, detectives believe he was with a group of people during the late evening hours of Friday, August 18, in the 1400 block of SW Harrison when he was shot. He then fled the area on foot and was later found deceased.

Detectives are asking anyone who is aware of the identity of those persons Vetaw was with when it is believed he was shot to call Topeka Police Detectives at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Vetaw’s death is the 18th confirmed homicide in the city so far this year.