New mobile app gives parents power to freeze their child’s phone

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- If you’re a parent who is frustrated over trying to reach your kids by phone, a new app will soon help solve that problem.

The new app is called ReplyASAP. It gives parents the power to freeze their child’s phone from their own phone until the child responds. The app takes over the screen and triggers an alarm. The alarm sounds until the child reads their parent’s message.

Parents are also notified if the app gets deleted. ReplyASAP will soon be available for both Android and iPhone users.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s