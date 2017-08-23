New mobile app gives parents power to freeze their child’s phone

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- If you’re a parent who is frustrated over trying to reach your kids by phone, a new app will soon help solve that problem.

The new app is called ReplyASAP. It gives parents the power to freeze their child’s phone from their own phone until the child responds. The app takes over the screen and triggers an alarm. The alarm sounds until the child reads their parent’s message.

Parents are also notified if the app gets deleted. ReplyASAP will soon be available for both Android and iPhone users.