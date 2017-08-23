Nice, comfy weather heading into the final weekend in August

We’re tracking a pretty quiet weather pattern over the next 7-10 days. Of course, the 4-6+ inches of rain two nights ago is the hard price we pay for this nice little stretch of weather. That storm system earlier this week was a cold front and we could start feeling the difference outside, even yesterday. Expect lots of sunshine on tap today with some cooler and more comfortable air around. Overnight temps fell all the way into the lower 50s! Save on your energy bill the next few nights and cut the A/C. For the most part, daytime temps will be hanging out in the 70s over the next week. Lows will slowly creep back into the 60s – but high humidity levels don’t look likely anywhere in the 7-Day forecast.

We’ll keep this sunshine streak going – heading into the final weekend of August 2017. Recent computer models have clouds building back into Northeast Kansas on Friday and Saturday, but it looks like the rain chances hold off until Sunday! It’s still far too early to pinpoint precise timing and location of Sunday’s storms – so we’ll keep our eyes on things and tweak the extended forecast as we see fit, as the next few days unfold. Just plan on packing the rain gear if you have any outdoor obligations later in the weekend. These same computer models have a couple leftover rain showers spilling over into Monday too. But, by this time next week – we’re looking at another prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather. Stay tuned.

The countdown to fall is on! The new season officially starts on September 22nd this year – that’s one month from yesterday! Many of you have been asking for seasonal forecasts as we get closer to fall and winter. For what it’s worth – fall is looking ‘warmer than average’ at least for the beginning of the season. Something to remember is that our average high temperatures are dropping this time of year. Right now, our average high is 88° and by the time fall starts – those seasonal standards slip all the way into the 70s. Also, winter is just too far away to predict anything with much certainty at this time! Sorry snowbirds – call back in a few months!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert