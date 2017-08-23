Riley County Police looking for suspect involved in multiple crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department reported Wednesday afternoon that they are looking for a 19-year-old suspect.

RCPD said they need the public’s help in locating Enrique Munoz, of Topeka, who is suspected in multiple crimes in the Manhattan and Riley County area. RCPD did not say what the crimes were.

Munoz is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5’7″, weighing 135 pounds have having short black hair.

Anyone with information are asked to contacted RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

KSNT News has reached out to Riley County Police and will update this story as new information becomes available.

We are asking for your help in locating Enrique Munoz, 19, of Topeka. Munoz is a suspect in multiple crimes in Manhattan and Riley County. pic.twitter.com/Jzz1qwvBWe — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) August 23, 2017