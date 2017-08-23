Search continues for 2 escapees in northwestern Oklahoma

Related Coverage 2 inmates who escaped in northwest Oklahoma may be armed

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — Two inmates who may be armed after escaping a prison transport company and stealing the transport van in northwestern Oklahoma remain at large.

Authorities in Major County say the search continued Wednesday for 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp.

Sheriff Steve Randolph says Foy and Walp overpowered two transport officers about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Randolph says the van was found about 13 miles away in Ringwood, and an empty gun holster was found inside. The two are believed to driving a truck that was reported stolen from a nearby oilfield company.

Authorities say the inmates were being taken by the transport company to a correctional facility in Kansas.