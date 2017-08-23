Shawnee County Sheriff’s K-9 to retire after 9 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is losing one of its top assets in the coming weeks.

Rowdy the drug sniffing dog is retiring after a nine year career with the department. His handler, Deputy Tracey Trammel noticed signs of slowing and arthritis and the decision was made to move on.

Rowdy has helped seize over 500 pounds of drugs and $1 million of drug money. So Deputy Trammel knows he will be tough to replace.

“To be 11-years-old and work as long as he has is probably a rarity, naturally he’s been the best dog I’ve had, we’ve done really good together. You know our speed and stuff, with me getting old and he getting old, our speed has really kept up as a good team all the way through.”

The sheriff’s office will have to find a replacement to team up with the remaining three K-9’s in the unit. As for Rowdy, he will live out the rest of his dog life relaxing in the comfort of Trammel’s home where the deputy said he deserves to be.

Rowdy, a drug sniffing K-9 for @ShawneeSheriff will soon be retiring after a nine year career assisting the department in many busts. pic.twitter.com/EMH1Po412E — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) August 23, 2017