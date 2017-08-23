Topeka baby born during solar eclipse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thousands of people in Topeka went outside Monday to watch the solar eclipse. Meanwhile, one Topeka woman was giving birth.

Jude Paul Kloos made his arrival to the world at 2:23 p.m. on Monday. His mother, Blakelynn, went into labor just after the eclipse began.

“From our room outside we could see a bunch of people out there,” said mom, Blakelynn.

Dad, Michael, added, “Yeah, all along that parking garage at the hospital. Everybody trying to get a glimpse of the eclipse and we’re trying to have a baby.”

Jude Paul was actually due to be born Wednesday, but Michael had a feeling he would come arrive on a day full of history.

Michael and Blakelynn brought him Jude Paul home from Stormont Vail Hospital early Wednesday.