Wichita man accused of raping girl bound over for trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man accused of raping a 7-year-old Wichita girl was bound over for trial.

Corbin Brietenbach was in a Sedgwick County courtroom for his preliminary hearing. He is charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated burglary.

In court Wednesday, several witnesses took the stand. The first witness, a woman who was in apartment during the time the 7-year-old was attacked, talked about what she saw and heard. The woman testified the crying girl woke her up around 2:30 a.m. The woman said she saw blood and choke marks but didn’t know what was happening.

Another witness, a nurse who examined the victim, testified describing the medical evidence she says showed the girl was severely strangled.

A third witness, an Exploited and Missing Child Unit detective, said that the little girl identified Breitenbach as an attacker in a photo lineup. He testified about matching DNA evidence to the suspect.

The defense followed up asking the nurse about her qualifications and asking the first witness about locking her door.

A judge determined there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial. It is scheduled to begin September 25.