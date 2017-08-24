Adopt-A-Pet: August 24, 2017

It’s been a busy week after ‘Clear The Shelters’ last weekend, but the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS) still has plenty of adoptable pets for you to check out. I want you all to meet – Ellie Mae!

Ellie Mae is a 6 year-old lab mix. She’s a calm and laid back pooch that’s looking for her forever home. Whether it’s going on walks or just hanging out around the house, Ellie Mae doesn’t mind. However, she would do best in a home without a smaller dog. If anything, she needs a friend that’s more her size or to just be the only dog in the household altogether. Ellie Mae is just a gentle girl that still has plenty of love to give!

Now let’s meet – Axel. Axel is a 6 year-old pit bull mix. He loves to sniff around and explore new places. Axel has done okay with the other dogs he’s met at HHHS. You should still bring in your dogs to make sure they’ll be good friends, though. And just like Ellie Mae, Axel has been waiting for his new home for quite some time now.

Abby Allen, an adoption counselor with HHHS says, “Both dogs, Ellie Mae and Axel, are 6 years-old. They’ve been here for awhile. They’re very sweet and loving dogs. If you’re wanting an older dog, come see them because they’re going to be great family pets.”

These gentle dogs would be the perfect companion for you if you don’t necessarily want the energy of a puppy. It’s also worth mentioning that since Ellie Mae and Axel aren’t considered senior dogs yet, their adoption fees are still $150 each.

Finally this week, meet this cute girl…Dina. Dina is a one-year-old black and tan tiger cat. She may play with a toy occasionally, but what she really loves is cuddling. Dina adores curling up on people’s laps so she can indulge in all of the belly scratches. She gets along with other cats too. If you’re looking for a kitty to be your lap cat, look no further than Dina.

That’s a wrap on another week of Adopt-A-Pet! I’m still so proud of the generosity and kindness that our communities showed this past weekend with our ‘Clear The Shelters’ campaign. There’s so many lovable animals sitting in shelters, right here in our backyards – just waiting for forever homes. Even though the event is over, now is still as good a time as any to adopt your new furry best friend!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert