Authorities hope photo of watch will help ID remains found in Lyon County

NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate after a human skull and other skeletal remains were discovered earlier this year west of Neosho Rapids.

An update on the investigation this week revealed the remains found on April 29, 2017 are those of a man, possibly mixed race, 5’4″ to 5’6″ in height, possibly middle to late aged and longer hair that is blonde, whtie, or grey in color.

Authorities hope a digital watch found in the bedding with the remains will help identify the victim.

Officials also reported the man had scoliosis.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3353.