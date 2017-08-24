Business owner holds crime meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local business owner and family-man wants to curb crime in Topeka. Troy Showalter invited decision makers from the city, county and state to talk about crime at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center Thursday afternoon.

He and another business owner shared how thefts have affected their businesses. They proposed several ways to prevent crime, including criminal reform and programs for at-risk children.

The Shawnee County Department of Corrections Director, Brian Cole, commended Showalter for calling the meeting.

“I am always happy and excited when the community comes forward and wants to talk about how to solve very serious problems, because it takes a whole community to be involved in these kind of things,” Cole said.

Cole says programs for children and families go a long way in preventing crime.