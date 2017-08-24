Goodyear, United Steel Workers formerly approve new contract

Local union members with Topeka’s Goodyear plant announced Thursday that they have formerly approved a new five-year master labor contract with United Steel Workers.

Goodyear’s Vice President Jim Allen said they are pleased with the overwhelming approval of USW members on their contract.

“This labor agreement positions both Goodyear and the USW for future success.”

The master contract covers nearly 7,000 associates at five Goodyear plants: Akron, Ohio; Danville, Va.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Gadsden, Ala.; and Topeka, Kansas.

Goodyear and the USW began negotiating for a new labor agreement in mid-June. A tentative agreement was reached on July 29.