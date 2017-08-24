H.S. Soccer Preview: Washburn Rural Jr. Blues

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural boys soccer team will be trying to win its first state championship since 2012 this upcoming season.

The Junior Blues have won outright, or shared, in 22-straight Centennial League titles entering the 2017 campaign.

Despite losing a handful of big-name players, Rural is determined to keep the streak alive and make a make a deep run in the Class 6A playoffs in October.

Washburn Rural begins the season next week with matches against Highland Park and Wichita Northwest.