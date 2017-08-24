Kansas man charged with murder in death of infant son

EUREKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have charged a Greenwood County man with first-degree murder and child abuse after his 6-month-old son died in a Wichita hospital.

Benny Clark, 22, of Reece was charged Thursday in the death of his son Cooper Clark. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The Greenwood County court clerk’s office says Clark does not yet have a defense attorney representing him.

The newspaper reported that deputies responded to the Greenwood County Hospital emergency room on Tuesday for a report of a possible child abuse.

The boy was later taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Deputies learned the next day that he had died.