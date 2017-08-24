Last Topeka Kmart closing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Thursday, Sears Holdings released their list of 28 Kmart stores that will be closing later this year including one in Topeka.

The store located at 1740 Wanamaker Road, is the last remaining Kmart in the Topeka area after the Kmart in North Topeka closed mid-April of 2016.

In a news release Thursday the company said:

” As we continue to transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.

Sears Holdings said that employees at the 28 stores have been informed. The company said liquidation sales will begin as early as August 31 at these closing stores. All stores excpet for the one in North Miami Beach, Florida is expected to close in mid-December.

The company said employees impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.