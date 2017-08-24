Man shot while walking in West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Road.

At 10:55 p.m. officers responded to a hospital in reference to a shooting victim that was dropped off in a private car. Police say a male victim is suffering from non life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The man says he was walking when he was approached by an unknown person who shot him. He could not provide a detailed description or direction of travel of the suspect.

K-9, Detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded to process the scene and gather evidence.

There have been no arrests made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information relating to this crime; please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.