New city manager sees potential in Downtown Topeka

MASON CITY, Iowa (KSNT) – The new Topeka city manager sees potential in Downtown Topeka.

Brent Trout has been serving as City Administrator in Mason City, Iowa for 10 years. In a few months he will become Topeka’s newest city manager.

“I could see a town that is in the process of doing things that are important in order to improve the quality of life. The improvements to the downtown area were impressive. Very nice street-scape work that has been done there,” said Trout.

Trout is no stranger to downtown renovations. During his time as city administrator Mason City saw a boom in their downtown area.

“We’ve seen new businesses be created making downtown a more vibrant place. It’s hard to find a parking spot down here on a Friday or Saturday night,” said Trout.

Trout said the tide turned for Downtown Mason City when a hotel was renovated.

“It’s not a large hotel, it’s a boutique hotel, but it becomes a center point for people to focus on. A place to go and have a good meal and its people from out of town coming and learning about your town,” said Trout.

Trout thinks the planned Cyrus Hotel in Downtown Topeka could do the same thing.

Aside from tourism, Trout said the downtown renovations are important for people that live and work in Topeka.

“When they have a downtown that’s good, they can feel excited and it’s a bit of pride for your community to have a good downtown,” said Trout.

Trout expects to begin serving as Topeka City Manager in late October.