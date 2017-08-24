Nice weather now, rain chances for the weekend

We’re tracking another beautiful day across Northeast Kansas. That means bountiful blue skies overhead and seasonably cool weather. We’ll keep high temperatures in the lower 80s and the humidity stays low too. It certainly doesn’t FEEL like late August outside – how quickly we forget the 95°+ from this past weekend! The forecast will stay pretty quiet over the next 7-10 days too – taking us into the first few days of September! Plan on dry and tranquil weather heading into the final weekend of the month.

Our next best chance for rain still looks to be on Sunday. But, recent computer models suggest a couple isolated showers are possible as early as Saturday. Keep your outdoor weekend plans – even on Sunday. The weekend storm system is not a very strong one and Sunday’s rain chances are not ‘slam dunks.’ For now, we’re keeping them at 30% – so if you are outside on Sunday, pack the rain gear just in case. For what it’s worth, the rain chances look much more solid farther north. In fact, Sunday looks like a wash-out up in E. Nebraska. There’s still some time for things to change, as Sunday is still 3+ days away, so we’ll keep our eyes on things and tweak the extended forecast as we see fit. Stay tuned.

In terms of temperatures, we’re locked in at 79-84° for highs, over the next week or so. Overnight lows will be in the 59-65° range too. We’ll feel the humidity levels creep back in later this weekend, but after Sunday’s weather-maker moves through – we cool down for the final few days of the month (early next week). So, despite some weekend rain chances – the weather is looking fantastic with lots of sunshine and countless tranquil nights still to come. Enjoy!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert