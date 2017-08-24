Officers involved in deadly shooting in suburban Kansas City

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating after officers were involved in a deadly shooting in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe.

Johnson County authorities say 26-year-old Ciara Howard, who is from the Kansas City metro area, was shot Wednesday evening while police and deputies were trying to serve a warrant to her.

Olathe police and Johnson County Sheriff deputies say Howard, resisted arrest and was in a standoff that lasted several hours.

When officers eventually tried to arrest her, Howard allegedly threatened them with a weapon.

Two Olathe police officers and one deputy fired at Howard, killing her.

No officers or deputies were injured.

