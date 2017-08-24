Police investigating fatal shooting in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are on the scene Thursday afternoon in east Topeka investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting was reported around 3:00 p.m. in the 2800 block of SE Highland Court, just west of Reser’s Fine Foods.

Topeka Police confirmed with KSNT News that one person had died as a result from the shooting. They said a suspect fled the scene on foot in a southwest direction and is described as a black male, in his thirties or forties and is wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

A spokeswoman with Topeka Public Schools confirmed with KSNT News that Pine Ridge Prep preschool nearby was put in “secure campus” mode out of extra caution. A secure campus means no one is allowed out of the building, and no one is allowed in the building. However, all activity within the building continues as normal.

A perimeter is being set up and the neighborhood being blocked off at this time. Police are waiting to get search warrants to search houses in the neighborhood for the suspect.

This marks the 19th murder in Topeka this year.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and will update as details become available.

