Police looking for suspect after woman robbed in Manhattan parking lot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman said she was robbed in a Manhattan parking lot.

Police said it happened around 9:30 Monday night at Walmart on Bluemont in Manhattan. A woman told police stole that another woman stole her purse from her while she was unloading groceries.

That’s when they said the woman who stole the purse took off in this dark-colored car. The car was last seen on McCcall Road toward U.S. Highway 24.

If you have any information call the sheriff’s office at 785-457-3353.