Second chance for child-support-delinquent parents in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department for Children and Families has slated Aug. 24 as Child Support Bench Warrant Amnesty Day in Kansas.

Child Support Amnesty Day offer parents who have not paid their child support, a chance to get back on track.

According to DCF., just last month, approximately 11,500 Kansans failed to make their child support payments.

Child Support Services Director Trisha Thomas said ultimately, when parents fail to pay their child support it comes down on taxpayers.

“When the non-custodial parent doesn’t pay their support, then that child needs benefits like medical, TANF, or food assistance, and so really the goal is for that other parent to pay for their child and so that the state and the taxpayers really don’t need to,” said Thomas.

To prevent facing prosecution, parents need to pay $500 or two months worth of child support, whichever is the lesser amount.

“We’ll go ahead and lift your bench warrant that means that you won’t get arrested for child support. So, that’s kind of one of those things we’d like to do to get people to have a fresh start,” said Thomas.

In Topeka, you can make your payment at the YoungWilliams building located at 120 SE 6th Ave., Suite 106 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You can also make payments online by clicking here.