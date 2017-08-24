Shawnee County grand jury indicts 5 men in sex crime investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee District Attorney announced today that a grand jury has indicted five men involved in a recent sex crime investigation, including human trafficking of a minor.

Brandon Ewing, 28 was indicted on 19 felony counts, the most of the five. His bond is set at $150,000.

Ricky Kirk, 20, was indicted on 15 felony counts, and his bond is set at $100,000.

Jonathan Hudnall, 26, was indicted on four felony accounts. His bond is set at $100,000.

Scott Anderson, 26, was indicted on 10 felony counts. His bond is currently set at $50,000.

Braden Voss, 24, was indicted on 12 felony counts, with a bond set at $50,000.

All five men were indicted on multiple counts of criminal sodomy with a child 14-15 years old.

All of the charges stem from the same course of conduct with the same minor, and are alleged to have occurred between March 1 and April 14, 2017

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case. Anyone with information related to these crimes is asked to report that information to the police.