Shawnee County grand jury indicts 5 men in sex crime investigation

By Published:
From left to right: Braden Voss, Brandon Ewing, Jonathan Hudnall, Ricky Kirk, Scott Anderson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee District Attorney announced today that a grand jury has indicted five men involved in a recent sex crime investigation, including human trafficking of a minor.

Brandon Ewing, 28 was indicted on 19 felony counts, the most of the five. His bond is set at $150,000.

Ricky Kirk, 20, was indicted on 15 felony counts, and his bond is set at $100,000.

Jonathan Hudnall, 26, was indicted on four felony accounts. His bond is set at $100,000.

Scott Anderson, 26, was indicted on 10 felony counts. His bond is currently set at $50,000.

Braden Voss, 24, was indicted on 12 felony counts, with a bond set at $50,000.

All five men were indicted on multiple counts of criminal sodomy with a child 14-15 years old.

All of the charges stem from the same course of conduct with the same minor, and are alleged to have occurred between March 1 and April 14, 2017

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case. Anyone with information related to these crimes is asked to report that information to the police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s