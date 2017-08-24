Someone You Should Know: Mallory Keeffe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – They say there is no such thing as a perfect parent, but in ‘Tonight’s Someone You Should Know,’ we found someone who may be the perfect foster parent.

Mallory Keeffe, Site Coordinator at Sheldon Head Start School in Topeka has gone from being single and living alone to being a foster mom to 3-year-old twins. An experience she describes as an adjustment but, “They’re amazing! Their personalities are the best, their giggles make me happy,” Keeffe said. “It makes it all worth it when they run to me screaming my name, arms open for a hug, when I pick them up for daycare.”

We found out how her job, and past experiences led to her inspiration to become a foster mom. Find out what she told us in the video attached in this story.