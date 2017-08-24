Topeka man indicted for brandishing firearm during robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been indicted on charges of brandishing a firearm when he robbed a McDonald’s restaurant earlier this year.

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Brendon R. Thompson, 30, Topeka, is charged with one count of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during the robbery. The indictment alleged that on July 19, 2017, Thompson threatened employees with a gun when he robbed a McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Topeka.

According to Beall, if convicted, Thompson faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the robbery charge, and not less than seven years and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge.

