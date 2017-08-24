Topeka woman taken to hospital with injuries after Thursday morning accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An 18-year-old Topeka woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident Thursday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports at 8:25 a.m. deputies responded to an injury accident at the intersection of North Topeka Blvd. and NW 58th Street. They report a grey Isuzu Trooper was southbound in the 5800 block of North Topeka Blvd., approaching 58th Street when a silver Saturn was stopped, facing eastbound on SW 58th Street at Topeka Boulevard.

The driver of the Saturn, identified as Peyton Ellis, 18, of Topeka, was attempting to cross Topeka Blvd. and failed to yield to the Isuzu, driven by Michael Myrick, 58, of Topeka.

Myrick’s Isuzu, struck the Saturn on the driver’s side. The Saturn continued through the intersection and came to a rest in a yard on the southeast corner of the intersection. The Isuzu continued through the intersection and struck a utility pole on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The sheriff’s office said Ellis was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. Myrick was not injured.

According to a release, Myrick was wearing a seat belt but early investigation indicates Ellis was not.

The accident is still under investigation.