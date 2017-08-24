Trump retweets meme of his blocking Obama, labeled the ‘best eclipse ever’

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – President Donald Trump on Thursday retweeted a meme that showed a picture of his gradually blocking out an image of former President Obama with the caption “The Best Eclipse Ever.”

The meme was originally tweeted at Trump by a Twitter user who identifies himself as Jerry Travone, whose bio describes him as “a YouTube Actor and Political Junkie” and a “Proud Trump supporter and pushback against liberalism.”

Trump retweeted the meme at 7:33 a.m.

It came after Trump posted two tweets criticizing leaders of his own party: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Paul Ryan.

“I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They didn’t do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!” he wrote in two tweets.