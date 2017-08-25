Animal shelter saves dozens of dogs

AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) — Many dogs are living in a better environment thanks to an animal refuge in Auburn.

The Second Chance Animal Refuge Society or S.C.A.R.S. houses 50 dogs. Workers accept animals that have been abused or neglected and won’t get accepted by animal shelters. Their mission is to find permanent, loving and healthy homes for every rescued dog or temporary accommodations until a permanent home becomes available.

“People have got to realize that animals are a forever commitment,” Directors or S.C.A.R.S., Maureen Cummins said. “They are not throw-aways. You don’t go to a show store and buy a pair of shoes and then just throw them out the next day.”

If you’d like to set an appointment to adopt a dog call 785-256-2976 or click here.

