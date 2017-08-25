Business owner says new Topeka City Manager was good for Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KSNT) – A local business owner said the incoming Topeka City Manager was good for Mason City. Brent Trout will start serving as Topeka City Manager in October after working in Mason City, Iowa as the city administrator for the past 10 years.

“I run into his employees and everybody has the same thought that I have talked to. He always has time for people,” said Tammy Davies

Davies is the owner of Ransom’s Pleazol, a bar in downtown Mason City. She said the area has seen significant growth while Trout has been in office.

“There’s a lot of things happening in the downtown area that was not happening before. There’s a lot of programs that Mason City has put into effect that has brought businesses and different things downtown,” said Davies.

Not everyone agrees with Davies. There are people in Mason City who will be happy to see Trout leave, but the majority of people we talked to said they don’t follow city government.

As a business owner, Davies said she has to acknowledge the good that he’s done for Mason City.

“I do respect the work that he’s done here and we are going to miss him,” said Davies.